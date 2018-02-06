MUMBAI: A fire broke out in four hutments situated at Shivshakti Industrial Estate on the Andheri-Kurla road in suburban Andheri today evening, an official from the Disaster Management Unit of BMC said.

"The Fire Brigade control room got information about a blaze emanating from hutments in a chawl near Shiv Shakti Industrial Estate on Andheri Kurla road at 9.51 pm," said an official.

He said that four firefighting engines along with water tankers and an ambulance had been rushed to the spot.

Efforts to douse the fire was currently on, the official said, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.