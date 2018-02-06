IMPHAL: At least nine Assam Rifles troopers were injured, two of them critically, on Tuesday when two powerful bombs lobbed by unidentified persons inside their transit camp exploded here on Tuesday, police said.

Even as the injured were evacuated to hospital, officials did not allow media persons to enter the camp situated near the Police Commando Complex in Imphal.

Top ranking police and other security officials rushed to the spot. No arrest had been made till the filing of the report.

The transit camps are meant for Assam Rifles troopers who remain on the move in the line of duty.

There have been several bomb attacks on this transit camp in the past, though there has been no casualty.

On Monday night, two Assam Rifles troopers were injured when two hand grenades exploded at the Polo Ground in the heart of Imphal city. Condemning the blasts, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who holds the home portfolio, said steps have been taken to stop the bomb attacks.

Two hand grenades exploded near the Raj Bhavan ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.