A Pakistani prisoner has managed to escape from police custody in Srinagar after terrorists opened fire at the hospital where he was being escorted for medical treatment.

According to news agency PTI, shots were fired at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar when policemen were escorting the prisoner. Two policemen were injured in the firing and the prisoner Naveed managed to escape from police custody.

One of the two injured policemen succumbed to the injuries.

(More details awaited)