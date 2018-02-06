SRINAGAR: Lashkar-e-Taiba militants today staged a daring attack outside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital to free a Pakistani terrorist from custody, killing two cops, police said.

Naveed Jutt, the LeT militant from Pakistan who was caught in Kulgam in south Kashmir in 2014, managed to escape with the assailants, police officials said.

The ultras opened fire on the police party accompanying Jutt, alias Abu Hanzala, outside the hospital in Kaka Sarai area of the city, police said.

Srinagar: Wreath laying ceremony of policeman Mushtaq Ahmed; he lost his life in shooting by a prisoner at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/o6BE4SFoI2 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

One policeman was killed on the spot while another was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

A carbine rifle of one of the cops is also reported missing, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras, he added.