MUSCAT: One of the major highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the three Gulf countries will be a historic address at a community programme, in Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

With Indians making up almost 20 percent of Oman's population, there is an immense enthusiasm in the country for the community programme. People are looking forward to hear from the Indian Prime Minister and the program is expected to have a record attendance.

The Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, where the community programme is scheduled to be held on Sunday, is the largest of its kind in Oman. It can seat approximately 34,000 people. The stadium in addition to strong security, has over 10,000 parking slots.

Scheduled for February 11, it’s after a long hiatus that the Prime Minister will address a programme of this scale outside India.

PM Modi will visit Palestine, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, beginning February 10, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

During the three-nation tour, the Prime Minister will hold discussions on matters of mutual interest with their leaders, apart from participating in other events.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, and Prime Minister Modi's second visit to UAE and the first to Oman respectively.

Much to the enthusiasm of Indian diaspora, PM Modi addressed similar community programmes while on a visit to Israel, Netherlands, Malaysia among other countries.