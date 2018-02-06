VIJAYAWADA: Acting on Telugu Demas Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the party MPs Tuesday morning disrupted the proceedings in both houses of Parliament.

The CM held a teleconference with the party MPs early in the morning and asked them to see that justice is done to the state, where justice was denied. He wanted them to explain the injustice done to the state in Parliament and the disappointment of the people of the state over the lack of budgetary allocations and delay in implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

He observed that the parties which were present at the time of bifurcation and the promises made to the state on the floor of the House were also present now. Naidu pointed out that in last three and half years, only a small part of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act was implemented and what needs to be done is much more.

He wanted all the MPs to be part of the protest in the Parliament for the cause of AP and reminded them that other than interests of Andhra Pradesh, no other issue is important

Following the protests of the TDP MPs, the Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly and when the House resumed, the protests continued. After the question hour concluded, Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar told the protesting MPs that their demands are very sensitive. “Prime Minister and Central Government are aware of the issues and concerned about the development of Andhra Pradesh. The matters raised will be looked into,” he assured them.

Meanwhile, union minister of state for Science and Technology YS Chowdary met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the budgetary allocations and delay in implementation of various provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, TDP MPs also staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue holding placards with slogans - save Andhra Pradesh, do justice to Andhra Pradesh, implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

The protesting MPs did not mince words in criticism of the Central Government. “We have been denied all assurances given. Be it funding for Polavaram, funding for Amaravati or bridging gap of financial deficit, they were not done. We have been maintaining Alliance Dharma and backed off following an assurance. But this is the last full budget, if things do not get done now, we do not believe it is going to be done,” MP Galla Jayadev said and added empty assurances are no longer acceptable.

Another MP N Siva Prasad in the grab of Narada staged a protest and said self-respect of the state has to be protected and asked the Central Government not to test the patience of the people. JC Diwakar Reddy, MP from Anantapur wondered when there is no benefit of being an ally, what is the point of continuing in the alliance. “Our chief minister has more patience than any. He will take a call on the issue,” he said.

YSRC party MPs also staged a protest for the same reasons separately on the premises of the Parliament. “They have forgotten all promises made to the state. Justice needs to be done to Andhra Pradesh,” YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy stressed.