The veterinary doctors of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sushrut Babhulkar have joined hands for surgically attaching prosthesis in a male tiger at Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre.

While such a surgery has been done on some of the animals across the world, it is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo it.