Tiger in Maharashtra to get prosthetic limb
By PTI | Published: 06th February 2018 08:40 AM |
Last Updated: 06th February 2018 08:41 AM | A+A A- |
NAGPUR: In what may be the first instance, a tiger in Maharashtra will be getting a prosthetic limb, with the joint efforts of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and a leading orthopaedic surgeon of Nagpur.
The veterinary doctors of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sushrut Babhulkar have joined hands for surgically attaching prosthesis in a male tiger at Nagpur’s Gorewada Rescue Centre.
While such a surgery has been done on some of the animals across the world, it is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo it.