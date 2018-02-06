RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda will campaign for the BJP in Tripura from February 8 to 11, according to a press release here.

Tripura goes to polls on February 18 and the results will be declared on March 3.

Munda will leave for Delhi tomorrow from where he would go to Agartala on February 8, the release said.

The BJP is contesting the elections with all its might, the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on February 8 and 15 to campaign for the BJP.

Yesterday and the day before, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed public rally and held roadshow in Agartala.