LUCKNOW: At least 58 persons have tested positive for HIV in Bangarmau area of Unnao district near state capital Lucknow where an unqualified doctor had allegedly reused used syringes to treat patients in the area, revealed reports on Tuesday. Of 58 HIV positive cases, 33 were detected at a blood donation camp on February 3, this year while rest 25 had come to light last year.

While a case has been lodged against the quack under various sections of IPC and Section 15 of Medical Council Act, Unnao CMO RC Chaudhary said that Rajendra Yadav, a quack, used to administer injection to all his patients with the same syringe. “This might have led to the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) among villagers,” said the Unnao chief medical officer.

Chaudhary said that around 566 villagers of Premgunj, Kareemuddin Nagar and Chakmeera, villages of Bangarmau area were screened for HIV at special screening camps organised on January 25, 26 and 27. The camps were held after the spread of HIV was flagged out last year and there were reports of rise in number of positive cases.

At the screening camps, 38 had reacted for the test. On February 3, 33 of those 38 emerged as confirmed HIV positive cases. “All the patients have been sent for ART treatment to GSV Medical College in Kanpur,” said the CMO. However, Chaudhary did not rule out other reasons like unprotected sex as also the cause for the spread of virus.

“As of now, Rajendra Yadav seems to be responsible for so many people catching HIV infection. There can be other reasons but initial investigation puts the onus on him,” he said.

However, state health minister Sidhharth Nath Singh promised strict action against the quacks. “We have ordered a probe into the issue. It has come to light that an unqualified doctor was practising in the area. He has been identified by the authorities and will soon be brought to books,” the minister said.

It is not that the cases have suddenly emerged in the area. 25 HIV positive cases had tested positive mainly in rural belt of the area last year when some patents had come to district hospital with complaints of diarrhoea and fever.

As per the local sources, Yadav has no clinic as such. He moves on cycle from village to village and gives medicine at a meagre cost of Rs 10. “He had quite a following in three localities, Premgunj, Kareemuddin Nagar and Chakmeera,” CMO Chaudhury said.

While the administration and medical authorities of the district are putting the onus of spread on Rajendra Yadav, the absconding quack, villagers, who believed that the trail of victims could be much longer, chose to be non-committal over the issue. However, a few gathered courage and hinted inter-district sex rackets allegedly functional in the area.