LUCKNOW: In a courageous attempt, a woman in Kakori area here saved her husband from goons who were thrashing him ruthlessly with rods outside his residence, the police said today.

The footage of the incident, caught live on camera, today went viral on social and electronic media.

In the video, the victim identified as Abid Ali, a local journalist, is seen being attacked by half a dozen man at the gate of his house.

As Ali was being hit mercilessly, his wife, a lawyer, in a spontaneous reaction quickly pulled out a pistol and fired a few rounds and scared away the attackers, who were believed to be sent by Ali's landlord as a result of some dispute between them, police said today.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed at their residence.

"Separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the matter - one by the landlord alleging usurping of his property and the other by Ali," the police said.