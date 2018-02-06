AMRITSAR: A middle-aged woman and her 25year-old daughter were today found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house, with the police suspecting that they might have been killed by unknown persons.

The bodies of the 45-year-old woman and her daughter were found in burnt state from separate rooms, they said, adding the former was found naked.

According to the neighbours of the victims, they saw flames coming out of their house early morning today after which they informed the police, they said.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, the police added.