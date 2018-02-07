NEW DELHI: As many as 108 people were arrested in 90 cases of attacks on journalists across the country in 2015-17, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said that the data was compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the last three years.

He said that in 2017, there were 15 cases of attacks on journalists in which 26 people were arrested.

Last year, the highest 22 people were arrested in Rajasthan in three such cases while in Tripura, one person was arrested in three cases of attacks on journalists, the minister said.

In 2016, he said that 41 people were arrested in 47 such cases -- the highest of which were reported from Madhya Pradesh where 12 people were arrested in 41 cases.

There were six cases of attacks on journalists in Andhra Pradesh in 2016 in which nine people were arrested and five cases in Tripura where four people were arrested.

In 2015, 41 people were arrested for 28 cases of attacks on media persons, the minister said.

He, however, said that the Home Ministry has no information on whether any organisation or organisations were responsible for attacks on media persons.