JABALPUR: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare said today there was "no government worth its name" in the country, and criticised the Modi dispensation for not fulfilling its pre-poll promises.

The veteran social activist also said he will launch an agitation on March 23 in New Delhi to for a stringent Lokpal law, and to highlight issues facing farmers.

"No government worth its name exists in the country (sarkar naam ki cheez nahi hai desh me)," he told reporters here before leaving for Madhya Pradesh's Satna district to address a public meeting organised by a farmers' body.

"The Narendra Modi government had made big promises before coming to power in 2014. It had promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign countries within 30 days of coming to power and deposit Rs 15 lakh each in everyone's account, but nothing has happened," Hazare said.

Hazare said he would mobilise public support before launching the protest.

The activist has been critical of the anti-graft law enacted by the ersthwile Congress-led UPA government in its present form.

Hazare said people who want to take part in his agitation will have to swear an affidavit pledging that they will remain apolitical.

"If they breach (this condition), we will move the court against them," he said.

Accusing political parties of engaging in corruption, he said they use money to win power.