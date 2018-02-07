BSF jawan murders wife, commits suicide in Haryana
By ANI | Published: 07th February 2018 12:30 PM |
Last Updated: 07th February 2018 12:30 PM | A+A A- |
REWARI: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hanged himself after allegedly murdering his wife in Haryana's Rewari.
The BSF jawan, Jaiprakash allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat over some family dispute.
Jaiprakash, who was posted in Noida, came home on leave when the incident took place.
Police have registered a case and a probe is underway, investigative officer Jay Prakash told ANI.
As of now, the bodies have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.