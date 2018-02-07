Image for representational purpose only

REWARI: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan hanged himself after allegedly murdering his wife in Haryana's Rewari.

The BSF jawan, Jaiprakash allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat over some family dispute.

Jaiprakash, who was posted in Noida, came home on leave when the incident took place.

Police have registered a case and a probe is underway, investigative officer Jay Prakash told ANI.

As of now, the bodies have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.