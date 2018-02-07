GURDASPUR:: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

At least three AK-47 rifles, along with six magazines, 150 cartridges, two pistols, 100 cartridges and six hand grenades were seized from the Border Out Post Shikar in Dera Baba Nanak sector in Gurdaspur.

"Based on thorough search we could recover three AK-47, 2 pistols and many deadly ammunition," BSF DIG Rajesh Sharma told media.

The official added that the bag which had arms and ammunition was found with the help of a sniffer dog.

"The arms and ammunition will be handed over to the police who will do further investigation on it," added the official.