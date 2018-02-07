AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a sinking boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) near Jakhau off Gujarat coast today.

The Coast Guard swung into action after receiving a distress call from a fishing boat, which was on the verge of sinking due to heavy ingress of water, defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"When the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'C-408', a front line interceptor boat stationed at Jakhau, reached the spot mid sea, the fishing boat, which was registered in Veraval, had almost sunk," the spokesperson added.

Luckily, the Coast Guard personnel rescued all the seven crew members before their boat completely sank, the statement said.

All the seven fishermen have been brought safely to to Jakhau harbour, it said.