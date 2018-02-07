NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Poonam Mahajan alleged today that political parties such as the Congress and the TMC propagate pseudo-secularism and minority appeasement to divide society for political benefits.

Mahajan said that while the two parties were promoting divisive politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for a 'New India', which aims for inclusive growth by taking everyone along.

Speaking at a programme organised by the BJP's youth wing on 'Decoding Pseudo Secularism', she said that the "divisive politics" of opposition parties was a big hurdle in developing the country.

Mukul Roy, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the TMC, said the policies of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is a prime example of minority appeasement.

He claimed that the state's TMC government provided special scholarships to Muslim students and established a Haj House, but at the same time it was stopping students from worshipping Hindu goddesses in schools.

The programme was also attended by Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta.