NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has objected to Indian Railways proposal to appoint a single agency for ambitious station redevelopment work of 400 A1 and A stations and wants the work be allotted to multiple agencies.

After the General Managers of various zonal railways expressed inability to take up the station redevelopment work, railways decided to appoint its joint venture company Indian Railway Station Development Corp. Ltd (IRSDC) as nodal agency for all works.

“The GMs have expressed their inability to do the station redevelopment work on the account that they want to focus on safety and infrastructure related work and this will put an extra burden on them,” said sources in the railway ministry.

Following this a cabinet note was circulated to all ministries seeking their views on the plan to allow IRSDC to take up the work. According to sources, the finance ministry has written to the railway ministry that appointing a single agency for carrying the work is not a good idea and there should be multiple agencies.

“We are waiting for replies from other ministries and based on that we will decide on the future course of action,” sources added.

With an overall size of Rs 1 lakh crore, the program is touted to be one of the largest PPP program undertaken in the country. It will provide approximately 2,200 acres of prime land to the private developers across top 100 cities of the country.

While work in two stations Habibganj and Gandhinagar is already in progress. Railways invited bids for 23 stations in the phase one but bids have come only for Jammu Tawi and Kozhikode Railway Stations and are under evaluation. The other stations did not receive any bid.

Under the plan, 400 A1 and A stations to be redeveloped will provide amenities and services to the passengers in line with best in class railway stations. The program is expected to generate a surplus in excess of ₹ 10,000 Crore for the Indian Railways which can be invested in other modernization projects.