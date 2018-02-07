MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in front of her mentally challenged brother here, police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, the incident occurred yesterday when she had gone out to purchase some medicines in Kotwali Police Station area, they said.

The accused, Monu, offered them a ride till the shop on his motorcycle. He took them to a secluded spot and raped the woman in front of her brother who is mentally challenged, they added.

He also threatened the two with dire circumstances if they disclosed the incident to anyone.

Police said a case was registered against Monu.