BENGALURU: Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering him and the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara during his speech in Parliament today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Kannadigas would be thankful if he followed Basavanna's teachings.

"PM @narendramodi. It was good of you to have remembered me in the Parliament today. I am glad you also remembered Basavanna," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

He said "Basava said "those with wealth will build temples; what do I do, a poor man? Kannadigas will thank you sir if you could follow Basavanna's teachings."

The tweet from the Chief Minister came in response to Modi hitting out at Congress for claiming credit to Jawaharlal Nehru for establishing democracy in the country.

During his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to President for his address in Parliament today, Modi reminded Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge that in the 12th century during Jagadguru Basaveshwara's time, work had begun in this country to establish democracy.

"Kharge ji, you come from Karnataka, at the most you may get a place to sit here by showing devotion towards one family after Karnataka elections, but don't insult Jagadguru Basaveshwara," he said.

"You should be knowing, you come from Karnataka that it was Jagadguru Basaveshwara who during 12th century through a concept of Anabhava Mantapa thought about taking decisions in a democratic way," he said, adding work on women empowerment also happened then with the presence of women in those meetings.

Also pointing out that Kharge had yesterday recited a couplet, Modi said he hoped that the Karnataka Chief Minister had heard the couplet that was recited.