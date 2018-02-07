Security personnel stand guard during a search operation after an LeT militant escaped from the police custody with the assailants after Lashkar-e-Taiba militants attacked SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. | PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today said a probe has begun into Lashkar-e-Taiba's attack at SMHS hospital in Srinagar yesterday, during which a "hardcore" Pakistani terrorist managed to escape while two policemen were killed.

As the Legislative Assembly met here, Parliamentary Affairs minister Abdul Rehman Veeri made a statement on the incident after a ruling PDP MLA and opposition legislators raised the issue.

PDP's Raja Manzoor said one of the policemen killed in the attack was from his hometown Karnah and demanded a probe into it.

Asserting that the attack was a result of a "big security lapse", National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar sought a detailed statement from the government on the incident.

"The hospital remains crowded with patients and their attendants, and such an attack at the heart of Srinagar needs to be taken seriously," he said and asked the government to probe how it happened.

Congress' G M Saroori and CPI(M) legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the attack, with the latter saying it reflects security lapse which needs to be looked into seriously.

Independent MLA Hakeem Yaseen said yesterday's attack shows the "alarming situation" in the Valley at a time when the government plans to hold panchayat elections in the state.

Veeri, in his statement in the House, said the concerns of the members over the attack are genuine.

An FIR has been lodged at Karan Nagar police station and a probe has begun, he said, adding, he lapses would be identified after the investigation.

The minister said around 11.30 am yesterday, a militant namely Mohammad Naveed Jhutt, alias Abu Hanzla Chotu, lodged in Central jail Srinagar and five other detainees, were escorted by a police party of the District Police Lines, Srinagar to the hospital.

"As soon as they reached the OPD of the SMHS hospital the police party accompanying the militant was attacked by some unknown militants with a pistol, due to which two police personnel – head constable Mushtaq Ahmad and constable Babar Khan - got injured and later attained martyrdom," Veeri said.

He said the Pakistani militant, along with the attackers managed to escape from the spot.

In this regard, an FIR under various sections, including that of murder, was registered at Karan Nagar police station and an investigation has begun.