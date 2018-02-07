Security personnel stand guard during a search operation after an LeT militant escaped from the police custody with the assailants after Lashkar-e-Taiba militants attacked SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons S K Mishra today ordered an inquiry into the escape of dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Naveed Jhatt.

Mishra told PTI from Jammu that the inquiry will be limited to the central jail only to ascertain whether any prior information about Jhatt's movement to the hospital was leaked.

"The inquiry will be headed by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer," he said.

The 22-year-old Jhatt staged a daring escape from busy SMHS Hospital here this morning with the help of two other terrorists.

Mishra said the inquiry will also include questioning of other inmates as well as some prison officials.

"We will give our detailed report to the home department very soon," he said.