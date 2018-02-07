JAMMU: Three Army personnel were among six people injured this evening in a mine explosion along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

An Army team was engaged in a security clearance operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sundarban Sector when a mine exploded, a senior Army officer told PTI.

In the blast, three army personnel and as many porters were injured. They were hospitalised, he said.