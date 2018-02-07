Security personnel during a search operation after an attack on SMHS hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) today claimed responsibility for yesterday's attack on at the SMHS hospital here in which two policemen were killed and a Pakistani terrorist escaped from police custody.

LeT chief Mahmood Shah owned up the attack in an emailed statement today.

Two police personnel were killed in an attack on a police party outside a hospital here yesterday.

A Pakistani terrorist, Naveed alias Abu Hanzala, managed to escape from the hospital where he was brought for treatment.