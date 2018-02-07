SRINAGAR: In a surprise strike, the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) on Tuesday attacked its jailed member’s police escort at a hospital in Srinagar, freeing him and killing two policemen. The attack happened when six prisoners, including Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Naveed Jhat alias Abu Hanzala, were taken from the Central Jail in Srinagar to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for a routine medical check-up, DIG of Police, Central Kashmir, Ghulam Hasan Bhat told TNIE.

Lashkar’s strike team appeared to have been tipped off about the medical check-up as they were waiting at the hospital when the prisoners were brought, sources said, adding they used pistols to fire at the policemen guarding Naveed when he was outside the Out Patient Department (OPD) around 11.30 am.

While two policemen received multiple injuries, another escaped unhurt. The injured cops, head constable Mushtaq Ahmad and constable Babar Ahmad Khan, were hospitalised but succumbed to injuries.

Who is Naveed Jhat?

The top LeT militant was involved in many attacks on security forces in the Valley, including the one on an army convoy in Hyderpora in which nine army men were killed. He was arrested in Aug 2014 from Shopian district

In the melee, a Pakistani militant, who was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Tois’ba and arrested in August 2014 from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, managed to escape.

Sources said the militants took him along with them and escaped from the hospital in a vehicle or a motor-cycle.Other five prisoners were locals and were taken to safety by policemen accompanying them.

After the escape of Naveed, top police and security officials visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

The high alert was sounded in the Valley and security personnel set up check points in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, where the vehicles and commuters were being thoroughly frisked. When the attack took place, the hospital was crowded with patients and attendants. The attack caused chaos in the hospital and patients and their attendants ran for safety.

The DIG admitted that militants had got information about prisoners being brought for medical check-up to hospital. He said it was not a surprise attack but a pre-planned attack by militants, who had come to know about movement of prisoners. “The information about movement of prisoners had leaked. We are looking into how the information got leaked,” he said.