NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion of Thanks to the President's Speech after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The motion, as passed by Lok Sabha said, the "Members of the Lok Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 29, 2018."



There were no amendments to the motion.



The Motion of Thanks will now be passed by the Rajya Sabha after which it will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind.

