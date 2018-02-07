NEW DELHI: When you go home, you will not be even able to teach discipline to your children," a peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today told members from Andhra Pradesh as they protested in the Well of the Lok Sabha.

For the second straight day, ruling NDA ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress continued with their protest demanding various facilities and funds for Andhra Pradesh.

Around 15 members from both parties trooped into the Well, displaying placards and shouting slogans during the Question Hour.

With the agitating members not heeding to her request to return to their seats, Mahajan said their behaviour was unruly and even children would not behave like this.

"I can't even say it is your childish behaviour, as even children don't behave like you. When you go home, you will not be even able to teach discipline to your children," the Speaker told the members even as she continued with the Question Hour amidst the unabated din.

The members continued their protests even after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave an assurance yesterday that an alternative mechanism would be worked out to provide financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

Yesterday too, the protests by the Andhra Pradesh members had marred the proceedings of the House.

The ties between the TDP and ruling BJP are strained, with the former publicly expressing unhappiness over the Union Budget not offering any special benefits to Andhra Pradesh.