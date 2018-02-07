BHOPAL: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations of abduction and rape against Congress MLA Hemant Katare levelled by a journalism student, a police official said today.

Last week, the police had booked Katare on the charges of abduction and rape following a complaint lodged by the 21-year-old student, who was arrested for allegedly extorting money from the legislator.

"We have constituted a nine-member SIT to investigate all the cases related to Katare (Congress MLA from Ater in Bhind district). Three different cases were registered in this regard by the crime branch, women police station and Bajaria police station," Bhopal DIG Dharmendra Choudhary said.

Police are thoroughly probing the charges against Katare. The leader of the opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh and others had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently and demanded a fair probe into the case.

"The SIT would be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhopal South, Rahul Kumar Lodha. It would also investigate the charges against the woman," Choudhary said.

The student was arrested on January 24, when she had gone to collect Rs 5 lakh from Katare as the first instalment of the Rs 2 crore, which had allegedly demanded from him.

On February 2, the student had lodged a complaint of abduction, criminal intimidation and rape against Katare.

She was granted bail by a local court yesterday and released from Bhopal Central jail today.

Talking to reporters outside the jail, the student claimed that injustice had been done to her. "I want justice," she said.