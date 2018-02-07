GUWAHATI: Twenty-four candidates filed their nominations in 17 Assembly constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly polls on the penultimate day on Tuesday. For the past six days, no nominations were received after a call by a conglomerate of influential tribal organisations to boycott the February 27 polls. Nagaland has 60 seats. Nominations in the rest of the constituencies are likely to be filed on Wednesday.

Seven of the candidates, who filed nominations, were from ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF), ten from newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), six from BJP and one from JD(U).

Former minister Kuzholuzo Nienu of the NPF was the first among the candidates to file nomination. He is contesting from Phek constituency in Phek district.

The depleting popularity of the Congress was evident when it fielded just 23 candidates. “We are not contesting in all the seats as we don’t have candidates. After weighing the chances, we took a call to field 23 candidates,” Nagaland Congress chief K Therie said.

Therie was confident that the Congress would do well in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, with all political parties contesting the elections, the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO), which gave the poll boycott call, had no option but to dissolve it.

“…The proverbial final nail in the solution (to the Naga political problem) before election coffin was hammered in when candidates from various parties started filing nominations whilst the CCNTHCO meeting was still on with political parties today (Tuesday),” the CCNTHCO said in a statement.

“Under the circumstances, we had no option but to dissolve. However, the February 29 declaration still stands and political parties or candidates violating this declaration shall still be accused by history of putting self before Naga cause,” it added.