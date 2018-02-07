NEW DELHI: Only one case of mob lynching of minorities was reported in Rajasthan in last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir was replying to a question on whether it was a fact that there had been a series of mob lynching of minorities in Rajasthan from May 2015 to January 2018.

"As per the data furnished by the Rajasthan Police to the National Crime Records Bureau, only one case was registered in Rajasthan till July 15, 2017. In this case one person was killed and 8 persons were arrested. No case was registered during 2015 and 2016," he said.

"Police and Public Order are state subjects under the 7th Schedule to the Constitution. The responsibilities to maintain law and order, protection of life and property rest primarily with the respective state governments," Ahir said.

The state governments were competent to deal with such offences under the extant provisions of laws, he said replying to a written question.