PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben injured in accident, admitted in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben suffered injuries in a car accident in Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday.
According to a report by NDTV, the accident took place on the Kota-Chittor highway in which a person died.
Jashodaben who was in Rajasthan to reportedly attend a function has been admitted in a hospital in Chittorgarh.
(More details awaited)