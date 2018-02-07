CHANDIGARH: The BJP and the AAP today announced the list of candidates for the February 24 Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) elections.

The Punjab BJP released a list of 32 candidates, of whom 16 are women and seven are from the scheduled castes category, a state BJP release said here.

Some of the prominent candidates are Yashpal Chaudhary, Gurbaksh Singh Billa, Meenu Jain, Pooja Rai, Sakshi Zulka and Munish Bedi.

Before announcing the list, the Punjab BJP's election committee today met under the chairmanship of the party's state president Vijay Sampla here.

The BJP's national secretary Tarun Chugh, former state presidents Madan Mohan Mittal, Manoranjan Kalia, Ashwani Sharma and Kamal Sharma, state general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar also attended the meeting.

Opposition AAP also announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls.

The list was announced by Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora. The party is contesting the polls in alliance with the Lok Insaf Party.

The election is going to be held on February 24 while counting of the votes would take place on February 27.

There are around 10.50 lakh voters in 95 wards, out of which 5.67 lakh are men and 4.82 lakh are women while 23 belong to the third gender.