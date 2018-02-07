NEW DELHI: Reviving an old tradition of the party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today interacted with delegations of its leaders and workers from across the country at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

According to party sources, Gandhi came to the party headquarters at Akbar Road here at around 9:15 am and met delegations of workers from various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and poll-bound Karnataka.

These delegations were listed for appointments with the party chief earlier.

Easy accessibility of the Congress president was an issue of debate in the past.

The Congress chief's office at the AICC headquarters has, for several years, remained closed. It was opened once in a while when former party chief Sonia Gandhi came to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting or an important event like the party's foundation day.

The office was recently cleaned up and refurbished for Rahul Gandhi to sit there.

In the past, former Congress presidents like Indira Gandhi used to meet the party workers at a 'janata durbar' there.