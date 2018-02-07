NEW DELHI: Commoners will now get a chance to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi who will hold his first ‘jan sampark’ event at the party office on Wednesday. He is following in the footsteps of his grandmother and father, former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who used to hold Janata Durbars.

Though Rahul met select visitors at his residence as party vice-president in the past, the jan sampark programme is going to be his first major interactive platform with the public after becoming Congress president.

“The programme would be on a larger scale than previous interactions as it would accommodate more visitors. Second, it would have party workers and commoners as visitors,” said a party leader.

Around 100 people will meet Rahul on Wednesday. Party sources said he plans to make such interactions a regular affair. For security reasons, however, the public interaction will not be a walk-in affair. Anyone desirous of meeting Rahul will have to send a request to his office and appointment will be given after proper background checks.