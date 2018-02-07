NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha.

The old-time ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the people didn't want to hear Congress’ criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi but know about the government’s schemes.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “It is time that Modi ji realises it has been 4 years now. People were fed up because of Congress and that is why they chose you. People want to hear about your schemes and not the criticism of Congress."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress party during his speech in Lok Sabha, for the motion of thanks to the President's address. The Prime Minister directly attacked the Gandhis and the Congress party, blaming them for India's partition.

“I have proof of how the Congress looted and plundered India. You will pay for your sins. Time has come for you to be held accountable and answerable to the people of India,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He held previous governments responsible for the non-performing assets (NPA) mess.

The Prime Minister said that the banking policies of the previous governments were not proper and the middlemen were happy but the country was suffering.