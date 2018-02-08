The Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh which was razed to the ground by Hindutva activists who claimed it stood on the birthplace of Lord Ram. | File Photo

HYDERABAD: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday demanded contempt of court proceedings against those speaking of building Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The apex body of the Indian Muslims, which is beginning its crucial three-day plenary here on Friday, said the court and the government should take action against those making such statements.

"This is a clear case of contempt of court. The court and the government should take action," said Board spokesman Moulana Sajaad Nomani.

He told reporters that the Board would present its case before the Supreme Court and would abide by its verdict.

The apex court on Thursday began hearing petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict in Ayodhya dispute case and fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing.

Nomani said the Board had not received any proposal from any organization regarding the Babri Masjid case to queries about reports that some organisations sent a proposal offering alternate land for building a mosque.

The Babri Masjid committee of the Board will place its report before the plenary and the same will be discussed.

Nomani said the meeting would review all the cases relating to Babri Masjid. The lawyers will brief the meeting on the developments in Babri Masjid demolition case. In April 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered that all cases relating to the demolition be transferred to Lucknow court for day to day hearing and they dispose of in a year, he said.

Another committee of the Board will present its report about the mosques under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Nomani said it was very unfortunate that the ASI does not allow 'namaz' in these mosques but "was blind to all illegal and immoral activities there".

The committee, which has done a survey of such mosques, will place its report for debate. The Board will chalk out a strategy for a democratic and legal fight over the issue.