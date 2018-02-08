NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi reminded Narendra Modi that he is the Prime Minister of the country and not an Opposition leader, and questioned his silence on alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal, lack of jobs and the farm crisis.

“Maybe he has forgotten that he is the PM of India. He may talk about the Congress, but this (Parliament) is not the place for it. Here he has to answer questions people are asking,” the Congress president said after the PM’s scathing attack on his party.

“We want to know from the PM how will he address the concerns of the farmers, what about the promise of creating two crore jobs per year and corruption in the purchase of Rafale jets,” Rahul said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the Prime Minister’s speech had nothing new and only hinged on old things. “People are interested about jobs and they want to know about their future,” Sonia told reporters after the Parliament session.