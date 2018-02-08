MUMBAI: An arrest warrant has been issued by a court in Jalgaon district against former Aam Aadami Party (AAP) leader Anjali Damania in the defamation case filed by former Maharashtra revenue minister and senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Damania, who is also an RTI activist and has a role in exposing the multi-hundred-crore irrigation scam in erstwhile UPI government’s regimen, had levelled several allegations against Khadse including that of the Bhosri land deal case in which he had to resign from his post of revenue minister.

Khadse’s supporters had then filed a defamation case against her in the Raver court. When she didn’t appear before the court for the hearing of the case, the court on Thursday issued a summons to arrest her and directed Santa Cruz police in Mumbai to execute it.

Among the several allegations levelled against Khadse by Damania included those regarding the luxurious limousine car owned by Khadse’s son-in-law, the bribery case in his office and the allegations regarding disproportionate assets.

After Khadse resigned in the Bhosri land deal case, the state government had appointed an inquiry commission under retired judge Zoting. The commission submitted its report to the government that reportedly gave a clean chit to Khadse. After that, the defamation case was filed against Damania.