DANTEWADA: CISF security personnel today foiled a Naxal attack on a security post at the NMDC mines area in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

They said the Maoists' squad of 40-50 Naxals was first detected near the Bacheli area of the Baildila mines at around 9:45 am and an exchange of fire took began between the two sides.

The CISF, that guards the mines area of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in the district, fired at least 37 rounds of bullets and lobbed grenades and bombs to push back and counter the Naxalites.

The firing continued for sometime after which the Naxals retreated towards the jungles on the Bijapur district side, they said.

"Normal operations in the mining area have resumed and there has been no loss," a senior official said.

A reinforcement contingent of the CRPF and local police is combing the area to check for the movement of the Naxals, they said.

"The CISF and other forces are virtually on alert all the times here as Naxals have a strong presence here and the mines area is spread over a large area," a senior official said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure the mines area in this Naxal violence-hit area.

In the last few years, over a dozen CISF and other security forces personnel had been killed in this region and the nearby Kirandul area.