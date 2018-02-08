MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman died after delivering a child in Shamli district's Kandhla town, with her family alleging that the primary health centre staff refused to treat her without a bribe, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when Subodh Kumar brought his wife, Sunita who is in her 30s, to the health centre after she started experiencing labour pains, they said.

She was admitted there and gave birth to a boy following which the staff demanded Rs 10,000 to continue her treatment, they said.

The woman's family then took her to a district hospital but she died on the way.

Later, the family members protested against the incident, they added.

Meanwhile, superintendent of the health centre Ramesh Chander said an inquiry was ordered into the incident and assured strict action against those responsible.