NEW DELHI: The government today appealed to the MPs from Andhra Pradesh to withdraw their protest in Lok Sabha for central assistance to the state, saying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address their concerns while replying to the debate on the Budget.

As protests by the TDP and YSR Congress MPs continued in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said they should go back to their seats as the finance minister will address the issue in his address later today.

"I request all MPs from Andhra Pradesh to go back to their seats and facilitate the debate because the finance minister has assured that he will address their concerns when he will give reply to the debate on Budget," he said.

However, the unrelenting lawmakers from the southern state did not budge and continued their protests, shouting slogans in the Well.