SRINAGAR: A tehsildar, posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, has been placed under suspension for deputing a patwari in his place for unfurling the national flag on Republic Day, officials today said.

Muzaffar Ahmad Malik was placed under suspension by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan yesterday, they said.

According to the suspension order, Malik was supposed to unfurl the national flag at his tehsil headquarter Dooru on Republic Day.

The tehsildar had, however, assigned this task to a patwari which "is unbecoming of an officer to show such type of dereliction towards his duties", the officials said.

Khan directed the deputy commissioner of the district to conduct an inquiry into the alleged dereliction of duties by the tehsildar and submit a report within 10 days, the officials said.