JAMMU: A 45-year-old woman was killed today in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms, automatics and mortars from 1620 hours in the Krishnaghati sector along the LoC, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.

A police officer said that some mortar shells fell into the Balnoie hamlet along the LoC in the KG sector resulting in the death of a woman.

She was identified as Zainab Bi, the officer said.

With this death, 19 people, including 9 civilians, were killed and over 75 injured in Pak shelling this year.