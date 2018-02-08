NEW DELHI: A fact-finding team of a civil society group on Wednesday sought judicial probe into the Kasganj violence, claiming it was politically motivated.

The team, which visited Kasganj, also alleged that the violence was “well planned” to target “minorities”.

The team from All India People’s Forum, which comprised journalists and activists like John Dayal, Kavita Krishnan and Kiran Shaheen, among others, said no Hindu property was damaged whereas 30 properties of Muslims, including mosques, were attacked.

Questioning the state police’s role, the team called it “communal” and alleged cops showed a clear “bias” against Muslims. The team said police are booking arrested Hindus under bailable sections while Muslims were booked on charges such as murder and attempt to murder.

The team alleged there was no evidence to suggest the police had arrested or questioned the motorcyclists who had participated in the Tiranga Yatra which led to communal clashes and death of Chandan Gupta. Krishnan pointed out that more than 50 bikes were still lying abandoned at the police station

“When there is no evidence whatsoever of any pre-planned murderous intent and organised violence on part of Muslims, why are they being booked for the murder of Chandan Gupta and attempted murder of others?” Krishnan asked.