CHANDIGARH: A student hailing from Kashmir's Sopore area was allegedly beaten up by some fellow students near the campus of a private university in Haryana's Ambala district, police said today.

The student, aged around 19 years, was thrashed by the accused in Mullana town in Ambala yesterday after which the university ordered suspension of one of the students.

"The student, who is pursuing an undergraduate course in radiology in the university located in Mullana town (near Ambala) and the other group of students had entered into an argument over some matter earlier," SHO, Mullana Police Station, Inspector Rajesh Kumar said over phone.

The student from Kashmir sustained minor injury on his nose while the main accused suffered some scratches on his back, he said.

Kumar said the university administration had ordered the suspension of one of the youths allegedly involved in the incident.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of a similar incident in which two university students, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were allegedly beaten up by some people in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

The SHO said the student enrolled in the varsity in Mullana did not file a police complaint.

After the incident yesterday, a group of students from Kashmir enrolled in the varsity had sat on a protest.

However, after assurance from authorities concerned about their safety and security they dispersed.

The police officer said that there are about 300 students from J&K who are pursuing various courses in the private university in Mullana.

"We have assured all the students about their safety and security. We have also stationed a Police Control Room Vehicle and put in additional personnel near the campus," he said.

Earlier this month, two university students, residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were allegedly beaten up by some people in Haryana's Mahendergarh, following which three accused were arrested.

The police had claimed that a verbal duel took place between the complainants and two locals, after their motorcycles were involved in a minor accident.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had urged her Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to ensure strict action in the case which took place in Mahendergarh.