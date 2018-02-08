AGARTALA: The Government Railway Police today arrested one person and seized three pistols and 500 cartridges from his possession at Agartala railway station.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP personnel arrested the man and recovered three .22 calibre pistols, ammunition and a knife from him, GRP Agartala Officer-in-charge Kishor Das said.

The arrested man is a resident of Gomati district of Tripura.

During interrogation, the man said he had wanted to sell the firearms, but gave contradictory statements about the place where he intended to sell them, Das said.