WILLIAMNAGAR: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today filed his nomination paper from Songsak, his second seat, on the last date of filing papers today, and predicted that the Congress would win 40 seats, two more than its present tally.

This is the first time that Sangma, the chief minister of the north-eastern state since 2010, is contesting from two seats - Ampati which he is representing now, and Songsak.

"All parties have nominated their candidates as per our latest reports. We will win 2 more seats in the coming elections," Sangma told reporters after filing his nomination paper here in East Garo Hills.

He had filed his papers for the Ampati seat in South West Garo Hills district yesterday.

At Songsak, Sangma takes on National People's Party strongman Nihim D Shira who is a two-time representative for the seat, BJP's Thomas N Marak and United Democratic Party's Arun Marak. There are six other contestants as well.

His late entry into the deputy commissioner's office here to file nomination scotched speculation that he might not contest from Songsak.

"There was speculation as to whether I would file my nomination or not and that has ended now after my filing my papers. I have come to work for the people of Songsak," the chief minister said.

Sangma said, "We have brought peace to the state through our efforts even as they continued to believe I was sleeping. If we could achieve so much while I was sleeping, think of what we can achieve when I am awake."

Sangma also pointed out to development of roads in the state.

Referring to the 'beef ban' controversy, he asked people to vote for the party that will protect their own interests and not interfere in their personal choices.