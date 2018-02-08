KOHIMA: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland, Abhijit Sinha today said 227 nominations filed out of 257 for the February 27 Assembly polls have been found to be valid.

Scrutiny of nomination papers of the 257 candidates, including five women, from nine political parties and Independents was carried out today, he said.

The exercise was conducted under strict security arrangements across 53 offices of Returning Officers across the state, the CEO said.

A total of 231 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the 2013 polls.

The CEO said that documents of 29 candidates were found to be invalid, while one of them have been adjourned till February 10.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 12.

Results of the polls will be declared on March 3.