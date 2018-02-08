File photo of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly | PTI

JAMMU: Opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress MLAs agitating against the alleged assault on two Kashmiri students in Haryana, walked out of the state Assembly on Thursday.

The agitating MLAs stood up immediately after the House met for the day.

The opposition demanded the House pass a resolution seeking an order from the President to ensure protection of local students and businessmen outside the state.

The two Kashmiri youths, Aftab Ahmad and Amjad, students of the Central University of Haryana near Mahendergarh town, around 125 km from Delhi, were allegedly assaulted on February 2 when they had gone to the market.

The youth claimed that they were assaulted without any provocation.