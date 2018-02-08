NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury in the Rajya Sabha and apparently likened her laughter to mythical character Ravana.

Modi’s jibe came when Chowdhury was chuckling during his reply in the House to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address.

Infuriated over Chowdhury’s behaviour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stopped PM in the middle of his sppech and said, “What happened to you, Renukaji? If you have some problem, go to a doctor, please. ... Sit down. Sit down, Smt. Renuka Chowdhury. .. This is not the way. “

Despite being admonished by the Chair, Chowdhury said, “I cannot resist”. To this, Naidu said, “I have to name you. Please, don't do that.”

When Naidu was seeking to restrain Chowdhury from interruptions during PM’s speech, Modi said, "Sabhapati ji meri aapse vinti hai Renuka ji ko kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka aaj saubhagya mila hai (Mr Chairman, I request you to let Renuka ji continue. After the Ramayan serial, we got the privilege of hearing this kind of laughter today)."

Amid the interruptions in the House, Chowdhury was heard protesting the PM's comments.

"What more can you expect from him? It is established that the BJP is against women. When I laughed, it hurt because it was the laughter of truth," she told reporters outside the house.